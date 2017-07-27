27-Jul-2017 1:40 PM
Alaska Air Group reports USD493m operating profit in 2Q2017
Alaska Air Group reported (26-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD2102 million, +10% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1609 million, +13%;
- Fuel: USD344 million, +24%;
- Operating profit: USD493 million, +1%;
- Adjusted profit before tax: USD505 million, +2%;
- Passengers: 11.4 million, +6.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.8%, +1.6ppt;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD11.57 cents, +3.7%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 13.46 cents, +3.5%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total operating revenue: USD3851 million, +6%;
- Total operating costs: USD3192 million, +13%;
- Fuel: USD683 million, +32%;
- Operating profit: USD659 million, -19%;
- Adjusted profit before tax: USD707 million, -13%;
- Passengers: 21.4 million, +5.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +0.8ppt;
- Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.97 cents, +0.5%;
- Revenue per ASM: USD 12.83 cents, +0.6%;
- Total assets: USD10,720 million;
- Cash and marketable securities: USD1922 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7456 million. [more - original PR]
*Year-on-year change (%) based on comparative results for three months and six months ended 30-Jun-2016