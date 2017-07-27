Alaska Air Group reports USD493m operating profit in 2Q2017

Alaska Air Group reported (26-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights:

Three months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD2102 million, +10% year-on-year; Total operating costs: USD1609 million, +13%; Fuel: USD344 million, +24%; Operating profit: USD493 million, +1%; Adjusted profit before tax: USD505 million, +2%; Passengers: 11.4 million, +6.2%; Passenger load factor: 86.8%, +1.6ppt; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD11.57 cents, +3.7%; Revenue per ASM: USD 13.46 cents, +3.5%;

Six months ended 30-Jun-2017: Total operating revenue: USD3851 million, +6%; Total operating costs: USD3192 million, +13%; Fuel: USD683 million, +32%; Operating profit: USD659 million, -19%; Adjusted profit before tax: USD707 million, -13%; Passengers: 21.4 million, +5.3%; Passenger load factor: 84.2%, +0.8ppt; Passenger revenue per ASM: USD 10.97 cents, +0.5%; Revenue per ASM: USD 12.83 cents, +0.6%; Total assets: USD10,720 million; Cash and marketable securities: USD1922 million; Total liabilities: USD7456 million. [more - original PR]



*Year-on-year change (%) based on comparative results for three months and six months ended 30-Jun-2016