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    1-Oct-2026 1:31 PM

    Alaska Air Group completes Starlink WiFi installations on over 40% of its fleet

    Alaska Air Group completed (30-Sep-2026) installations of Starlink high speed inflight WiFi on more than 40% of its fleet. The company completed installations across the long haul fleet operated by Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines' regional fleet. The service is now rolling out across its Boeing 737 aircraft and Alaska expects to have the 787 fleet completed soon. Hawaiian operates a fleet of A330s, A321neos and 717s, and Alaska operates 737NGs, 737 MAXs, 787s and Embraer E175s. [more - Aviation Week]

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