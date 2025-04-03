3-Apr-2025 4:21 PM
Akasa Air considering Almaty, Singapore and Tashkent as part of international growth: SVP
Akasa Air SVP international operations Neelu Khatri, speaking at Routes Asia 2025, stated (26-Mar-2025) the airline is considering destinations such as Almaty, Singapore and Tashkent as part of its international growth plans. Akasa's international network currently includes Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh, according to OAG.
Background ✨
Akasa Air had planned to expand its international network to key Middle Eastern destinations including Kuwait and Riyadh by late 20241. The airline had already commenced services connecting Mumbai to Kuwait and Riyadh by mid-20242 3. Additionally, Akasa Air aimed to expand further into South Asia and Southeast Asia, with potential destinations including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam4.