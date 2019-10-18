Become a CAPA Member
Loading
18-Oct-2019 10:28 AM

Airservices Australia reports USD42.8m net profit for 2018-19, 163m passenger movements

Airservices Australia released (17-Oct-2019) its '2018-19 Annual Report' showing the following highlights:

  • 163 million passenger movements in Australia's airspace;
  • No significant attributable safety occurrences recorded;
  • AUD62.4 million (USD42.6 million) net profit after tax in financial year 2018/2019;
  • 2% price reduction implemented from 01-Jul-2019, a real price decrease of 20% since 2015;
  • Foundational work for the airport collaborative decision making system was completed;
  • Implementation of the long range air traffic flow management platform commenced. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More