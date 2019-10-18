18-Oct-2019 10:28 AM
Airservices Australia reports USD42.8m net profit for 2018-19, 163m passenger movements
Airservices Australia released (17-Oct-2019) its '2018-19 Annual Report' showing the following highlights:
- 163 million passenger movements in Australia's airspace;
- No significant attributable safety occurrences recorded;
- AUD62.4 million (USD42.6 million) net profit after tax in financial year 2018/2019;
- 2% price reduction implemented from 01-Jul-2019, a real price decrease of 20% since 2015;
- Foundational work for the airport collaborative decision making system was completed;
- Implementation of the long range air traffic flow management platform commenced. [more - original PR]