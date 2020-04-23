Become a CAPA Member
23-Apr-2020 11:37 AM

Airports of Thailand reports pax decline up to 64% to 4.7m in Mar-2020

Airports of Thailand reported (22-Apr-2020) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2020:

  • Passengers: 4.7 million, -63.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 2.6 million, -48.9%;
    • International: 2.1 million, -73.3%;
  • Cargo: 105,009 tonnes, -22.3%;
    • Domestic: 4287 tonnes, -32.5%;
    • International: 100,722 tonnes, -21.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 46,560, -41.1%;

