23-Apr-2020 11:37 AM
Airports of Thailand reports pax decline up to 64% to 4.7m in Mar-2020
Airports of Thailand reported (22-Apr-2020) the following traffic highlights for Mar-2020:
- Passengers: 4.7 million, -63.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 2.6 million, -48.9%;
- International: 2.1 million, -73.3%;
- Cargo: 105,009 tonnes, -22.3%;
- Domestic: 4287 tonnes, -32.5%;
- International: 100,722 tonnes, -21.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 46,560, -41.1%;
- Domestic: 28,009, -20.6%;
- International: 18,551, -57.7%. [more - original PR]