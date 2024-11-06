6-Nov-2024 9:34 AM
Airports of Thailand president: 'We can't expand our airports fast enough'
Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Kerati Kijmanawat, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) AOT plans to expand capacity at all six of its airports. Dr Kijmanawat commented: "We can't expand our airports fast enough". Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport is expected to grow to 65 million passengers in 2024 and 80 million p/a in the next three to four years. The airport's new southern terminal will open by 2031, increasing the capacity across both Suvarnabhumi Airport and Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport to 180 million passengers p/a. AOT also plans to construct new international terminals at Phuket International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport.