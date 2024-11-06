Airports of Thailand president: Technology has 'very big role' in improving processes

Airports of Thailand (AOT) president Kerati Kijmanawat, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) technology has a "very big role" in AOT's efforts to improve processes and reduce waiting times for travellers. Dr Kijmanawat said AOT aims to "eliminate the queue" for immigration using automated border gates and is installing new body scanners and CT scanners to increase the security flow rate from 100 to up to 400 people per hour. Dr Kijmanawat also noted that AOT implemented biometrics for domestic passengers in early Nov-2024.