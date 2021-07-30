Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2021 1:26 PM

Airports of Thailand pax declines 93.5% in Jun-2021, compared to Jun-2019

Airports of Thailand reported (29-Jul-2021) the following traffic highlights for Jun-2021:

  • Passengers: 688,211, -93.5% compared to Jun-2019;
    • Domestic: 607,844, -85.9%;
    • International: 80,367, -98.7%;
  • Cargo: 93,550 tonnes, -21.0%;
    • Domestic: 1380 tonnes, -77.7%;
    • International: 92,170 tonnes, -17.9%;
  • Aircraft movements: 11,593, -83.5%;

