24-Mar-2020 11:37 AM
Airports of Thailand expecting 30% decline in revenue for Feb-2020 and Mar-2020
Airports of Thailand (AOT) reported (23-Mar-2020) aeronautical revenue for Feb-2020 and Mar-2020 will decline by around 30% year-on-year due to the coronavirus outbreak. AOT added landing charges and passenger service chargers will decrease by 20.69% and 32.94% respectively. It recorded 32,991 early flight cancellations and suspensions from 24-Jan-2020 to 28-Mar-2020 at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai Airport, Phuket International Airport and Chiang Rai Airport. [more - original PR]