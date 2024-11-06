6-Nov-2024 12:25 PM
Airport Authority Hong Kong: 'Travellers are setting really high standards and expectations'
Airport Authority Hong Kong assistant GM digital experience innovation Gigi Chong, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "We see that travellers are setting really high standards and expectations on the seamless and contactless travel these days, and while efficiency is granted, they are looking for more about the experience instead of just a simple product or travel products that they are looking for".