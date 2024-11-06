Airport Authority Hong Kong CEO outlines network priorities for third runway capacity

Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) the additional slots that will be enabled by the three runway system at Hong Kong International Airport are a "great opportunity" for airlines to consider how to expand their networks. Ms Cheung said the airport is "working with a lot of airlines". She said the airport's first priority is to create "hub to hub" connections with more countries and regions. The second priority is to open new destinations for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and the third priority is to explore emerging opportunities under the Belt and Road initiative.