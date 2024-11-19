Loading
Airport Authority Hong Kong CEO outlines future airport city projects

Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO Vivian Cheung, speaking to CAPA TV at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, outlined (06-Nov-2024) the following plans for new airport city projects at Hong Kong International Airport:

  • Phase two of the AsiaWorld Expo expansion with an additional conference, exhibition and performance centre, which will be "the biggest indoor arena in Hong Kong";
  • Art storage and gallery facilities to support Hong Kong's aim to become the world's top art trading hub;
  • Water sports and sports entertainment facilities, including a yacht club with space for 500 to 600 yachts;
  • Luxury hotels;
  • A promenade and boardwalk around the bay area.

Ms Cheung said the airport aims to be "an important economic engine" for Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, adding: "We also want [the airport city] to be a destination". [more - CAPA TV]

