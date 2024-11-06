Loading
Airport Authority Hong Kong CEO: High non-aeronautical revenue helps cut costs for airlines

Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (05-Nov-2024) Hong Kong International Airport generates approximately 65% of its revenue from non-aeronautical sources, which "almost eliminates" the need to increase landing charges for airlines. Ms Cheung said the non-aeronautical revenue enables the airport to invest in technology and efficiency, helping to reduce costs for airlines.

