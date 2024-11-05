Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO: Three runway system active by end of 2024

Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) Hong Kong International Airport will operate a three runway system by the end of 2024. Ms Cheung said the system will bring 30% more capacity to the airport and more slots will be offered to airlines. Ms Chueng stated: "Our SKYCITY vision is also starting to have a second phase expansion and we plan to invest another [HKD100 billion (USD12.86 billion)] to expand our city into a travellers heaven". She noted: "We hope that this will make this place a destination for airlines to bring even more passengers to Hong Kong".