Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO: 'A focus on sustainability has never been more pressing'

Airport Authority Hong Kong acting CEO Vivian Cheung, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "We stand at a critical junction in the aviation industry, the world is changing rapidly, and a focus on sustainability has never been more pressing". Ms Cheung said: "Hong Kong International Airport's commitment goes hand in hand with our operational goals and we are actively investing in sustainable actions, including working with aviation business partners". Ms Cheung noted the airport is using renewable diesel in ground service equipment, noting: "We believe by working together we can lead the industry and we are committed to supporting airline partners".