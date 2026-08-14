Airlink and Qatar Airways expand codeshare partnership to Doha
Airlink (South Africa) and Qatar Airways announced (13-Aug-2026) plans to expand their codeshare agreement to include Qatar Airways' Doha-Cape Town, Doha-Durban and Doha-Johannesburg services, effective 31-Aug-2026. Doha will be Airlink's first long haul destination. The agreement will be further expanded over the coming months to include additional destinations in Qatar Airways' network. The airlines entered a codeshare agreement covering Airlink domestic and regional services in 2022. Qatar Airways acquired a 25% shareholding in Airlink in 2024 and the airlines entered a loyalty partnership in early 2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Qatar Airways was scheduled to lift capacity to South Africa in 1Q2026, including increasing Doha-Cape Town from 12 weekly to twice daily from 17-Feb-2026 and Doha-Maputo-Durban from five weekly to daily from 05-Mar-2026, remaining the sole operator on both routes.1 Qatar Airways also planned to grow its network to over 150 destinations from 16-Jun-2026 under its summer schedule to 15-Sep-2026.2