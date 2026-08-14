Airlink and Qatar Airways expand codeshare partnership to Doha

Qatar Airways was scheduled to lift capacity to South Africa in 1Q2026, including increasing Doha-Cape Town from 12 weekly to twice daily from 17-Feb-2026 and Doha-Maputo-Durban from five weekly to daily from 05-Mar-2026, remaining the sole operator on both routes.1 Qatar Airways also planned to grow its network to over 150 destinations from 16-Jun-2026 under its summer schedule to 15-Sep-2026.2