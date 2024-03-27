Airlines in Transition: Andalucia Tourism Board session now live on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Andalucia Tourism Board, Antonio Martín-Machuca at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024' is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The session features Andalucia Tourism Board head of cooperation and connectivity Mr Martín-Machuca discussing topics including Andalucia's tourism recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic, the region's efforts to increase traffic during winter seasons and its long haul targets for future route development. [more - CAPA TV]