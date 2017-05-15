Airlines have become 'more resilient and more capable of dealing with short shocks': IAG CEO

IAG CEO Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit, stated (12-May-2017) the market remains tough, but airlines have become "more resilient and more capable of dealing with short shocks" and "don’t get paralysed by events" but simply and quickly "move on". He said 2016 "wasn’t easy" and noted that we must remember that USD50 oil "is not cheap" compared to what it was. "It looks cheap, relatively", he added.