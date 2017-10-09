A4E emphasises negative aspects of three 'connectivity disruptors' in the European aviation market

Airlines for Europe (A4E) MD Thomas Reynaert said (05-Oct-2017) while there are "positive steps" being undertaken towards the liberalisation of the European aviation market, there are still "a number of 'connectivity disruptors'". Mr Reynaert reiterated the need to "boost the competitiveness of Europe's airports by reducing excessive charges to get better market conditions for passengers". He called on the European Commission to "quickly and decisively... reform the Airport Charges Directive to ensure proper economic regulation where needed". Mr Reynaert also urged better reliability of air navigation services. He said: "The tourism sector remains the largest victim of ATC strikes. It's an unfortunate truth that flight cancellations have a negative spill-over effect on other activities such as wholesale and retail, entertainment and recreation, accommodation and food services". Mr Reynaert lastly cited the negative impact of aviation taxes, concluding: "Aviation taxes are a major impediment to European competitiveness. In 2016, as European passengers we paid over EUR5.6 billion to fund the national treasuries. While some countries only recently introduced taxes on aviation, analysis has shown that countries which have removed the same taxes have witnessed an immediate boost in air transport and tourism, economic stimulus, raising employment and increased revenues". [more - original PR]