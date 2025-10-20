Airlines Association of Southern Africa CEO: African aviation underestimated
Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA), via its official LinkedIn account, stated (19-Oct-2025) CEO Aaron Munetsi said African aviation has been underestimated for too long. Mr Munetsi noted: "Africa is home to 1.4 billion people, the world's youngest population and a growing middle class, but with just 2.2% of global air transport market share, we are still idling on the runway".
Background ✨
AASA CEO Aaron Munetsi previously highlighted "an embarrassingly low level of intra-African connectivity" caused by inadequate infrastructure, restrictive policies and high traveller charges. He proposed visa-free intra-Africa travel, more city pairs, and regulatory reforms to foster competitive and affordable air services as key steps for the sector's advancement1. He has also stated that ticket and fuel costs in Africa are unsustainably high due to limited interline agreements and elevated levies2.