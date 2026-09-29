Airlines Association of Panama president: AI will be a 'game changer'

Airlines Association of Panama president Carlos Conde, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "I believe that the big change is in maybe two, three or five years. It's not the people looking for a flight, it's their AI agent looking for a flight". Mr Conde continued: "Airlines need to feed that and to understand that to get more reliable and profitable", noting: "It's a game changer". He concluded: "I think that people more commonly will use AI, you know, to make decisions, to plan a trip, to book a flight", adding: "The fundamentals of the business is the same, but the thing that we're going to change is how to use the AI to improve your decisions". [more - CAPA TV]