CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Transavia, CEO, Marcel de Nooijer at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024' is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The session features Mr de Nooijer discussing topics including the airline's fleet renewal plans, route network expansion and slot constraints in the Netherlands. [more - CAPA TV]