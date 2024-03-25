Airline Leader Summit operations panel now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'Operations Panel - Best business model for managing operations' from the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024 is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The panel features flyvbird founder Tomislav Lang, Air Europa chief technical officer Pedro Macías Domínguez, TUI director of airline operations Brendan Kelly and TAP Air Portugal senior director operations strategy and performance Duarte Afonso. The panellists discuss topics including how aviation businesses can align their operations with evolving regulatory frameworks, how technology can be leveraged to enhance operational efficiency and key trends and the innovations that businesses should be mindful of when structuring their operations. [more - CAPA TV]