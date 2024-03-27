Become a CAPA Member
Airline Leader Summit: New Terminal One Chief Revenue Officer interview now available on CAPA TV

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (25-Mar-2024) the session 'The New Terminal One at JFK, Chief Revenue Officer, Carl Schultz at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024' is now available on demand on CAPA TV. The interview features topics including the development of an all-international, 23 gate widebody terminal at New York John F Kennedy International Airport, the Jun-2026 completion timeline for the first phase of the project - in the context of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico - and the impact of the project on gate congestion at the airport. [more - CAPA TV]

