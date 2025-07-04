4-Jul-2025 12:26 PM
Aircraft interiors: A320 fleets with lie flat seats have tripled over the past decade
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Aircraft Interiors industry development summary: May/Jun-2025', reported (03-Jul-2025) the following industry highlights:
- Collins Aerospace has maintained its market leader position as the A320 Family business class market leader over the past decade, partially due to the successful generational shift from the Millennium platform;
- Jiatai's market share increase has been astronomical, becoming the largest line fit supplier of A320 business class seats for deliveries over the past year;
- Approximately 85% of Millennium seats in service on A320s are operated by Chinese airlines;
- The number of A320 fleets with lie flat seats has tripled over the past decade. [more - CAPA Analysis]
Background ✨
Jiatai previously supplied seats for Boeing 737s and made its first A320 seat delivery in 2018, with plans to develop widebody seats as well1. Airbus' market share in China increased significantly over the past decade, supported by its A320 final assembly line in the country2. The demand for narrowbody aircraft, particularly the A320, has remained robust, with production rates rising steadily in recent years3.