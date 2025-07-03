03-Jul-2025 11:05 AM
Aircraft Interiors industry development summary: May/Jun-2025 - A320 Family business class insight
Analysis
This regular CAPA - Centre for Aviation report provides a summary of major developments in the aircraft interiors sector, supported by data from the CAPA Aircraft Interiors Database and CAPA News.
This edition covers May-2025 and Jun-2025 and features:
The past decade and what lies ahead for A320 family business class;
Overview of A320 family business class seat suppliers;
A region-by-region view of A320 family business class developments;
+ Latest global interior updates.
Read More
This CAPA Analysis Report is 2,270 words.
You must log in to read the rest of this article.
Got an account? Log In
Create a CAPA Account
Get a taste of our expert analysis and research publications by signing up to CAPA Content Lite for free, or unlock full access with CAPA Membership.
|Inclusions
|Content Lite User
|CAPA Member
|News
|Non-Premium Analysis
|Premium Analysis
|Data Centre
|Selected Research Publications