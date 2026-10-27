Aircalin outlines initial A350 deployment, charters A330 to support peak summer demand

Aircalin outlined (27-Oct-2026) plans to introduce its first A350-900 aircraft (F-OLUI) on the following services:

Nouméa-Sydney: Three weekly frequencies from 05-Jan-2027 until 27-Mar-2027, except 20-Feb-2027;

Nouméa-Brisbane: Three weekly frequencies from 06-Jan-2027 until 14-Feb-2027, then two weekly frequencies from 19-Feb-2027 until 26-Mar-2027;

Nouméa-Auckland: Two weekly frequencies from 19-Feb-2027 until 28-Mar-2027;

Bangkok-Paris: Permanent deployment on two weekly frequencies from 03-Apr-2027.

The A350 will replace A330 equipment on the initial regional routes, increasing seat capacity by 12% and cargo capacity by 15%, and allowing crew training and qualification on the A350. Aircalin will also charter one A330-300 from EuroAtlantic Airways from 07-Dec-2026 to 31-Jan-2027 to support its schedule during the peak summer holiday period. The aircraft will be used on Nouméa-Singapore and Nouméa-Sydney services. [more - original PR]