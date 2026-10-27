Aircalin outlines initial A350 deployment, charters A330 to support peak summer demand
Aircalin outlined (27-Oct-2026) plans to introduce its first A350-900 aircraft (F-OLUI) on the following services:
- Nouméa-Sydney: Three weekly frequencies from 05-Jan-2027 until 27-Mar-2027, except 20-Feb-2027;
- Nouméa-Brisbane: Three weekly frequencies from 06-Jan-2027 until 14-Feb-2027, then two weekly frequencies from 19-Feb-2027 until 26-Mar-2027;
- Nouméa-Auckland: Two weekly frequencies from 19-Feb-2027 until 28-Mar-2027;
- Bangkok-Paris: Permanent deployment on two weekly frequencies from 03-Apr-2027.
The A350 will replace A330 equipment on the initial regional routes, increasing seat capacity by 12% and cargo capacity by 15%, and allowing crew training and qualification on the A350. Aircalin will also charter one A330-300 from EuroAtlantic Airways from 07-Dec-2026 to 31-Jan-2027 to support its schedule during the peak summer holiday period. The aircraft will be used on Nouméa-Singapore and Nouméa-Sydney services. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Aircalin’s first of two A350-900s entered final assembly at Airbus’ Toulouse-Blagnac site and was scheduled for delivery in Dec-2026, with CEO and chairman Georges Selefen highlighting the A350’s suitability for the Paris route and cargo uplift.1 Aircalin later signed an A350 pilot certification agreement with French Bee, under which Aircalin instructors completed a three-month operational certification phase after Airbus training in Toulouse.2 Aircalin also confirmed the first A350 received its livery at Airbus Toulouse and exited the paint shop ahead of the planned Dec-2026 delivery.3