Aircalin confirms 'significant disruption' to long haul schedule following A330 technical issues
Aircalin, via its official website and Facebook account, confirmed (18-Aug-2026) its long haul flight schedule is experiencing "significant disruption", owing to two simultaneous technical issues impacting its A330 fleet. The first A330 has been returned to service following "a persistent oil odour". The carrier confirmed its second A330 has been repaired after it sustained damage a fan blade. Aircalin confirmed it has secured the charter of an aircraft from an authorised airline to operate frequencies from 22-Aug-2026 onwards.
Background ✨
Aircalin previously highlighted how its small four-aircraft fleet left it highly exposed to technical groundings, constraining new-route plans and potentially forcing frequency cuts, according to chief commercial officer William Le Grand.1 Aircalin executive manager to CEO and COO Yann Genay also stated the airline operated two A330-900s and two A320-200neos, with two A350s on order.2 Aircalin later signed a technical support agreement with Corsair covering A330neo monitoring during Paris stopovers and Bangkok-Paris sectors.3