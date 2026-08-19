Aircalin confirms 'significant disruption' to long haul schedule following A330 technical issues

Aircalin, via its official website and Facebook account, confirmed (18-Aug-2026) its long haul flight schedule is experiencing "significant disruption", owing to two simultaneous technical issues impacting its A330 fleet. The first A330 has been returned to service following "a persistent oil odour". The carrier confirmed its second A330 has been repaired after it sustained damage a fan blade. Aircalin confirmed it has secured the charter of an aircraft from an authorised airline to operate frequencies from 22-Aug-2026 onwards.