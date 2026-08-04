Aircalin signs technical support agreement with Corsair
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Background ✨
Aircalin increased Nouméa-Bangkok-Paris frequency from twice to three times weekly from late Nov-2025, after carrying more than 60,000 passengers on the route since its Dec-2024 launch with average load factor above 80%1 2. Aircalin executive manager to CEO and COO Yann Genay said its fleet comprised two A330-900s and two A320-200neos, with two A350s on order for delivery on 26-Dec-2025 and in 20283. Corsair completed A330neo fleet renewal with delivery of its ninth and final aircraft4.