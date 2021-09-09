Airbus VP zero emission aircraft: Industry needs a combination of SAF and renewables to meet targets

Airbus VP zero emission aircraft Glenn Llewellyn, speaking at CAPA Live September 2021, stated (08-Sep-2021) sustainable aviation fuel will be mandatory to meet the industry's various climate targets, adding: "What we also want to do and prepare the aviation industry for is essentially to be high renewable energy. This means synthetic fuels, hydrogen based fuels, scaling up direct air carbon capture… I think we do really have the potential to be flying in the future with no climate impact".