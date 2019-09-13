Airbus unveils Fiji Airways A350 paint shop rollout, moves on to assembly process

Airbus unveiled (11-Sep-2019) Fiji Airways' first A350 from the Airbus paint shop. The aircraft will now proceed to the final phase of the assembly process, with the installation of engines followed by ground and flight tests, before delivery in 4Q2019. The aircraft will be configured with 33 full lie flat business class and 301 economy class seats. The aircraft will be deployed to enhance existing long haul services from Fiji to Australia and the US, and provide the opportunity to launch additional routes. [more - original PR]