16-Apr-2026 3:39 PM
Airbus to start delivery A220s with Airspace cabin to Air Canada, Lufthansa and Qantas in 2026
Airbus VP cabin marketing Ingo Wuggetzer stated (15-Apr-2026) the company expects to commence deliveries of A220 aircraft fitted with the Airspace cabin to Air Canada, Lufthansa and Qantas in 2026. The A220 Airspace cabin features a new passenger service unit, 'XL' overhead baggage bins and new lighting. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Airbus previously confirmed it planned to offer the Airspace cabin as a linefit option on new A220 deliveries from 2026, with retrofit availability “in the coming years”, including XL bins, a new passenger service unit and LED lighting.1 Air Canada was named the launch customer, with first A220 deliveries featuring the larger bins scheduled for early 2026, and it operated 34 A220-300s at the time.2