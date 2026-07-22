Airbus targeting EUR10bn profit for commercial aircraft business in 2029

Airbus guided for around 820 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025 and EBIT Adjusted of around EUR7 billion, with CEO Guillaume Faury citing backloaded deliveries and a complex operating environment, while noting capacity expansion to support the ramp-up and factoring in tariffs plus assumed Spirit AeroSystems work-package integration closing in 4Q20251. Airbus also targeted around 870 deliveries and EBIT Adjusted of around EUR7.5 billion in 2026, assuming no additional disruptions across trade, supply chain and operations2.