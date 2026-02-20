20-Feb-2026 12:46 PM
Airbus forecasts 870 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2026
Airbus reported (19-Feb-2026) the following targets for 2026:
- Around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries;
- EBIT Adjusted of around EUR7.5 billion;
- Free cash flow before customer financing of around EUR4.5 billion.
Airbus stated it assumes "no additional disruptions to global trade or the world economy, air traffic, the supply chain, its internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airbus revised its 2025 delivery target from 850 to around 790 commercial aircraft due to a supplier quality issue with A320 Family fuselage panels, but maintained its financial targets for adjusted EBIT and free cash flow before customer financing. Inspections were required for 628 aircraft, impacting both delivered and in-production units. The company had previously forecast 820 deliveries for 2025 before the panel issue emerged1 2.