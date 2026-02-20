Airbus forecasts 870 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2026

Airbus revised its 2025 delivery target from 850 to around 790 commercial aircraft due to a supplier quality issue with A320 Family fuselage panels, but maintained its financial targets for adjusted EBIT and free cash flow before customer financing. Inspections were required for 628 aircraft, impacting both delivered and in-production units. The company had previously forecast 820 deliveries for 2025 before the panel issue emerged1 2.