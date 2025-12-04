Airbus cuts commercial aircraft delivery guidance to around 790 aircraft for 2025

Airbus updated (03-Dec-2025) its commercial aircraft delivery guidance for 2025 in response to "a recent supplier quality issue on fuselage panels impacting its A320 Family delivery flow". The company now targets around 790 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2025, down from its previous target of around 850. Airbus maintained its 2025 financial guidance for adjusted EBIT of approximately EUR7 billion and free cash flow before customer financing of approximately EUR4.5 billion. The panel issue required inspections on 628 aircraft, of which 168 have been delivered to customers and 460 are in production or final assembly. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]