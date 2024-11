Airbus head of marketing APAC Bence Szabo, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "Single aisle aircraft will remain the backbone of our fleets", noting the A220 is "the only clean sheet designed single aisle aircraft". Mr Szabo said the A220 is "purpose built for efficiency and delivers a 25% per seat fuel improvement vs previous generation aircraft".