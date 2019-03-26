Airbus signs agreement for purchase of 300 aircraft by Chinese carriers

Airbus signed (25-Mar-2019) a general terms agreement (GTA) with China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, covering the purchase of 290 A320 family aircraft and 10 A350 family aircraft by Chinese airlines. The in service Airbus fleet with Chinese operators totalled around 1730 aircraft by the end of Jan-2019. Airbus' China Market Forecast for 2018 to 2037 states China will require 7400 new passenger and freight aircraft in the next 20 years. [more - original PR]