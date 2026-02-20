Airbus reports 793 commercial deliveries, 1000 gross commercial aircraft orders in 2025
Airbus reported (19-Feb-2026) the following operational highlights for FY2025:
- 793 commercial aircraft delivered, up from 766 in 2024, comprising 93 A220s, 607 A320s, 36 A330s and 57 A350s;
- 1000 gross commercial aircraft orders, up from 878 in 2024;
- Net orders of 889 aircraft after cancellations, up from 826 in 2024;
- Order backlog amounted to a "year end record" of 8754 commercial aircraft;
- Consolidated order intake by value increased to EUR123.3 billion and the consolidated order book value stood at EUR619 billion at the end of 2025;
- Revenues generated by commercial aircraft activities increased 4% to EUR52.6 billion, mainly reflecting the higher number of deliveries and growth in services, partially offset by the USD depreciation.
Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated (19-Feb-2026) "2025 was a landmark year, characterised by very strong demand for our products and services across all businesses, a record financial performance, and strategic milestones". Mr Faury added: "Global demand for commercial aircraft underpins our ongoing production ramp up, which we are managing while facing significant Pratt & Whitney engine shortages". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airbus set a target of around 820 commercial aircraft deliveries for 2025, with guidance including the impact of tariffs and the integration of certain Spirit AeroSystems work packages, while assuming no further disruptions to global trade or supply chains. CEO Guillaume Faury noted deliveries would be backloaded due to the complex operating environment and continued ramp up in industrial capacity1.