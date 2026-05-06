Airbus reaching 'turning point' in solving A220 'teething issues': VP single aisle marketing

Airbus VP single aisle marketing Benjamin Peiron, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) "The A220 aircraft is a young programme, noting the A220 "is not just a name tag on the CSeries". Mr Peiron added Airbus has "significantly enhanced" the product since acquiring it from Bombardier in 2018. Mr Peiron stated: "The A220 as a clean sheet design has also had some teething issues and we've put a very top priority in Airbus to fix those with our operators in order to restore some certainty in operations". He added: "Now we have the solutions under implementation to solve those issues and we can observe on the flying fleet that we are reaching a turning point".