5-Oct-2017 1:02 PM

Airbus: Narrowbody market remains healthy, A320neo ramp-up remains challenging

Airbus, via its Oct-2017 State Shareholders Presentation, provided (04-Oct-2017) the following update for the A320 family:

  • Narrowbody market remains healthy, with the A320 family "essentially sold out until 2022", protecting production our ramp-up plans;
  • 310 A320 family aircraft deliveries for the year to the end of Aug-2017, including 76 A320neo/A321neo;
  • Ramp up of A320neo output "remains challenging";
  • Customers are still experiencing a number of in-service engine issues;
  • Airbus still targets total A320neo deliveries to be around 200 aircraft, but in view of these engine issues, this target becomes "more challenging". [more - original PR]

