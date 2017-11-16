Indigo Partners place record order for 430 A320neo aircraft

Airbus announced (15-Nov-2017) Indigo Partners placed an order for 430 A320neo family aircraft, comprising 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos, valued at USD49.5 billion. The aircraft will be allocated among Frontier Airlines, JetSMART, Volaris and Wizz Air upon the completion of final purchase agreements between Airbus and the four carriers. Aircraft allocation will be as follows:

Wizz Air: 72 A320neo and 74 A321neo;

Frontier Airlines: 100 A320neo and 34 A321neo;

JetSMART: 56 A320neo and 14 A321neo;

Volaris: 46 A320neo and 34 A321neo. [more - original PR]