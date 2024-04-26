Airbus increases deliveries in 1Q2024 and boosts A350 production target

Airbus reported (25-Apr-2024) the following commercial aircraft highlights for 1Q2024:

Gross commercial orders: 170 aircraft, up from 156 in 1Q2023;

Net orders after cancellations: 142 aircraft, no change from 1Q2023 due to no cancellations;

Order backlog: 8626 aircraft at the end of Mar-2024;

Deliveries: 142, up from 127 in 1Q2023, comprising: A220: 12; A320 Family: 116; A330: Seven; A350: Seven;

Airbus is targeting approximately 800 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2024;

Aircraft programmes: A220: The production ramp up continues towards 14 aircraft per month in 2026, with a focus on the programme's industrial maturity and financial performance; A320 Family: Production is progressing towards 75 aircraft per month in 2026. The first customer A321XLR entered the final assembly line in Dec-2023 and entry into service is expected in 3Q2024; A330: Production continues towards four aircraft per month in 2024; A350: Airbus plans to increase the production rate to 12 per month in 2028.



Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury stated: "We delivered first quarter 2024 results against the backdrop of an operating environment that shows no sign of improvement", noting: "Geopolitical and supply chain tensions continue". My Faury added: "The strong momentum on widebody aircraft underpins our decision to increase the production rate for the A350 to 12 aircraft a month in 2028". [more - original PR]