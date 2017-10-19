Airbus readying first A330neo for maiden flight

Airbus announced (18-Oct-2017) the A330neo is ready for its maiden flight, due later in the week. The initial aircraft is one of three to be used for flight tests and certification of the two A330neo variants: the A330-900, and the smaller A330-800. An A330-900 will be used for the maiden flight. It will be joined by one more A330-900 and one A330-800 version A330neo features technology transfer from the A350 XWB, including new engines, wings, and systems as well as the 'Airspace' cabin. Key features of A330neo new generation technology include new Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and new high span wings incorporating optimised aerodynamics with composite 'Sharklets' wingtip devices. The A330neo will offer 25% lower fuel burn than "previous generation competitors" stated Airbus. The A330-900 is planned to receive type certification and enter service with TAP Portugal as the initial airline operator by mid-2018. [more - original PR]