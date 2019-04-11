Airbus formally appoints Guillaume Faury as CEO

Airbus shareholders passed (10-Apr-2019) all resolutions at the 2019 AGM, including:

Appointment of Guillaume Faury as an executive member of the board for three years. At the board meeting immediately following the AGM, Guillaume Faury was formally appointed Airbus CEO, replacing outgoing CEO Tom Enders. Mr Faury was previously president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft ;

; Re-election of non-executive board members Catherine Guillouard, Claudia Nemat and Carlos Tavares for a period of three years;

Approved the proposed 2018 gross dividend of EUR1.65 per share, to be paid out on 17-Apr-2019. The dividend was increased by 10% year-on-year.

In addition, Hermann-Josef Lamberti informed the board that he does not wish to seek a renewal of his board mandate at the 2020 AGM after 12 years as a board member and 11 years as chairman of the audit committee. At the board meeting, it was decided that Catherine Guillouard will replace Hermann-Josef Lamberti as chair of the audit committee while Jean-Pierre Clamadieu will join the ethics and compliance committee with immediate effect. [more - original PR]