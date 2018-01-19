Emirates signs MoU for up to 36 A380s, to 'provide stability to the A380 production line'

Emirates signed (18-Jan-2018) an MoU with Airbus to acquire 20 A380s, with options for another 16. The agreement is valued at USD16 billion at list prices. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2020. The airline is evaluating engine options for the order. Emirates operates the world's largest A380 fleet, with 101 in service and another 41 on order, for a total commitment of 178 aircraft valued at more than USD60 billion. Emirates chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said some of the aircraft will be used as fleet replacements and the order "will provide stability to the A380 production line". Sheikh Ahmed said: "We've made no secret of the fact that the A380 has been a success for Emirates. Our customers love it, and we've been able to deploy it on different missions across our network, giving us flexibility in terms of range and passenger mix". He added: "The beauty of this aircraft is that the technology and real estate on board gives us plenty of room to do something different with the interiors". Airbus Commercial Aircraft COO customers John Leahy said: "This new order underscores Airbus' commitment to produce the A380 at least for another 10 years. I'm personally convinced more orders will follow Emirates' example and that this great aircraft will be built well into the 2030s". [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - Emirates]