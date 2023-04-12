Airbus delivers the 100th A330neo, to Condor

Airbus delivered (11-Apr-2023) one A330-900 to Condor Flugdienst on 07-Apr-2023, marking the 100th A330neo delivery. Airbus delivered 23 A330neos to eight customers and secured 19 A330neo orders from five customers in 2022. The first A330neo was delivered in late 2018. The A330neo is in service with 22 operators and Airbus has secured 288 orders for the type. Airbus plans to increase A330neo production to four aircraft per month by 2024. [more - original PR]