Airbus delivered (Aug-2017) 47 aircraft during Jul-2017, taking total year to date deliveries to 353 aircraft. Jul-2017 deliveries were:

36 A320 family aircraft (including nine A320neo versions);

Four A330-300s;

Six A350-900s;

One A380.

As part of this activity, Airbus reached the 100th A350 delivery, handed over to China Airlines. The company also provided the first A350 for Delta Air Lines. [more - original PR]