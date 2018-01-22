Airbus delivered 176 aircraft to China in 2017, eighth year of 100+ deliveries

Airbus, via its official Weibo account, announced (19-Jan-2018) it delivered 176 aircraft to China in 2017, marking the eighth consecutive year the manufacturer has delivered more than 100 aircraft to China and accounting for 25% of Airbus' total deliveries globally. Aircraft delivered include 141 A320 family aircraft, 32 A330s and three A350 XWBs. Air China CEO George Xu, as quoted by Xinhua, said that for Airbus, "China is a crucial market and a strategic partner with win-win cooperation".

