30-Sep-2026 12:00 PM
Airbus completes first A350F test flight
Airbus completed (29-Sep-2026) the first test flight with A350F (MSN 700) aircraft. The flight lasted four hours and 10 minutes, reaching an altitude of 25,000ft. The second A350F prototype (MSN 701) is at an advanced stage of final assembly and is scheduled to enter the paint shop "in the next few weeks". The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines and features a range capability of up to 8700km, as well as a payload of up to 111 tonnes. Airbus confirmed 115 orders from 14 disclosed customers for the aircraft type at the end of Aug-2026. [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - Rolls-Royce] [more - original PR - Rolls-Royce - II]