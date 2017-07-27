Airbus Commercial Aircraft confirms A350 on track to meet 10 per month target by 2018

Airbus COO and Airbus Commercial Aircraft president Fabrice Bregier, via the company's official Twitter account, confirmed (26-Jul-2017) Airbus is on schedule to meet its production target of 10 A350s per month by the end of 2018. Airbus delivered its first 100 A350s in 30 months, the manufacturer's fastest ever production ramp-up for a widebody aircraft. Mr Bregier also reported that the in-service A350 fleet is achieving operational reliability of 99% over its first two years of operation.